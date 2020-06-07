Restore 4G internet in J&K: Congress

Senior Congress leader Ashok Kumar on Sunday urged the government to resume the 4G internet service in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Kumar said the studies of the students were the worst hit owing to the ban on the high-speed internet.

“Owing to the prolonged lockdown and in absence of working schools and colleges, the only way forward is online classes. However, students of Jammu and Kashmir are deprived of that due to non-availability of 4G internet services,” Kumar said.

He said for the proper and smooth functioning of online education systems in this pandemic, 4G internet services was urgently required, by both teachers and students.

Ashok stressed upon the education department to place subject-experts through online mode to deliver lectures and demonstrations with good teaching aids so that average students could also understand the concepts and contents delivered.

Kumar appealed to the government and concerned authorities to stop opening of schools and colleges for at least three months and focus on online education.

He said it was high time that government must intervene in this matter so that students and young would not suffer more.