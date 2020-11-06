Restore Art 370 to win hearts of people: Vakil to Centre

Senior Vice President Peoples Conference (PC) Abdul Gani Vakil on Friday asked government of India to restore Articles 370 and 35A if it wants to win hearts of people of J&K.

Addressing party workers in Sopore, Vakil, according to a statement, said forced policies, amendments, and pressures were unacceptable. He said the government of India has created an atmosphere of fear and chaos in the region.

Vakil said the government should refrain from such things which were against the will of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Terming the recent decision regarding land laws as “aggression”, Vakil said both land rights and jobs should be reserved for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is no question whether it is 10 or 90 percent of the land. Single inch of land should not be transferred or sold to anyone as it is against the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Vakil said nothing will be achieved by such tactics whether it was raiding the houses of journalists, social activists or politicians. “They do not understand the ground reality here and are busy issuing orders. It is unfortunate that such things have distanced people from mainstream and are depressed by recent moves of the central government,” he said.

Vakil said there was still time for reconciliation and re-engagement and for that the central government should restore Articles 370 and 35A.