Restore democratic, political process in J&K: Hakeem Yaseen

File Pic
Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen Sunday urged the Centre to hold assembly polls at the earliest to fully restore and strengthen the democratic values in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here quoted Yaseen while addressing the PDF’s Core Group meeting of district Budgam as saying that the participation of the electorate in the recently-concluded District Development Constituency (DDC) polls demonstrates the peoples’ trust and faith on democracy and secularism.

“DDC polls can be path-breaking for restoring the stalled political process and democracy in Jammu and Kashmir if carried forward by assembly elections and restoration of allied democratic institutions,” he said in the statement.

“Now the onus lies on the Center to respect the socio-political and developmental aspirations of the people,” Yaseen said. “The people of J&K want restoration of their constitutional rights without further betrayals.”

