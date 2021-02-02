Restore district, division cadres in recruitment process: Gujjar Bakerwal community

The Gujjar and Bakewal community Tuesday passed a resolution to demand restoration of district and division cadres in the recruitment process for J&K government jobs to address the issues of unemployment of these backward communities.

A statement of the community issued here said that various delegates and senior members of Gujjar Bakerwal community from different districts of Kashmir headed by the recently-elected DDC and BDC members, Gujjar leaders and eminent social workers held a meeting in Srinagar.

The statement said that women delegations from district Kulgam and Baramulla districts also participated in the meeting.

The issues raised in the meeting included lack of employment avenues for educated youth of the backward districts of J&K due to abolition of the district cadres and division cadres in recruitment process in J&K, the statement said.

It said that other issues included promotions in the reserved category, release of pending scholarships of concerned students, proper census of people belonging to the tribal community, listing of border villages of Kupwara and Baramulla as ALC areas and lack of basic amenities in their areas.