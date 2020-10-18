Restore office to KNS: Ashok Bhan

Senior Congress leader, Ashok Bhan on Sunday urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene to restore the office of KNS news agency at Magarmal Bagh here. “Locking of the office without due notice and without following the due process of law is highly unjust,” Bhan said. “This illegal act is preposterous for the reason that no formal notice was served nor the due process of law and procedure has been followed.”

Bhan said the news agency has been rendered office-less by “unjustified means and without any due notice.” “The rules of natural justice have been violated with impunity. In the interests of justice and fairness it is a fit case for restoration of status quo ante,” Bhan said. He said the civil society was aware that this act of the department was done without knowledge and approval of the LG.

“Locking the office premises has made KNS non-functional. It is all the more obligatory on the department to unlock the office and restore it back to KNS for performing its public duties in the interests of its right of pursuit of profession and people’s right to freedom of expression,” Bhan said.

He urged the LG to intervene in the matter, undo the wrong and order restoration of the KNS office premises to its employees and the management, so that they get back to work. “It is a matter in which justice is required to be done and seen to be done,” he said.