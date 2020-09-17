Restore regional connectivity, construct Mughal Road tunnel: Zaffar Manhas

Apni Party Vice President, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas on Thursday urged the government of India to restore the road connectivity between various regions and sub-regions of J&K.

In a statement Manhas stressed on the Union government to expedite its procedural formalities for construction of a tunnel aimed at turning Mughal Road into an all-weather alternative route to Kashmir. Addressing a meeting of party workers from Shopian here, Manhas said Mughal Road was the lifeline for people of Pir Panjal who were otherwise subjected to lot of inconvenience to reach the summer capital Srinagar.

“The inhabitants of Poonch and Rajouri district of Pir Panjal region and people from Kashmir, especially those living in Shopian are facing tough times amid ban on passenger traffic on this historic road. The government should immediately restore passenger traffic on Mughal road and address the suffering of people,” he said.

The meeting was also addressed by party senior Vice President, Ghulam Hassan Mir; General Secretary, Rafi Ahmad Mir and others including Abdul Majeed Padder; Sheikh Noor Mohammad; Muntazir Mohi-u-Din and Irfan Naqeeb. Manhas said the procedural and technical formalities involved in the proposed construction of the tunnel at Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road should be completed without any further delay so as to reduce the distance between the two regions and lighten the pressure on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Manhas reiterated his demand to address the issue and problems of basic amenities of people of Shopian.

“The farmers and orchardists of Shopian are facing drought like situation in absence of irrigation facilities. Desilting and other construction works on Shahkhul-Amschipora and Manul-Zowora irrigation canals should be completed immediately,” he said.