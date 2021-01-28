Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 2:13 AM

Restore statehood: G H Mir

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 2:13 AM
File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir
File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir

Apni Party Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir Thursday demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The government should restore statehood to J&K as the anguish is growing among the people due to the absence of the elected government,” he said in a statement of Apni Party issued here.

Addressing a convention of Schedule Caste community in Muthi area, Mir expressed concern over the plight of the downgraded people of J&K who feel disempowered.

“There is a general feeling of disempowerment among the people after the statehood was snatched and J&K was downgraded to a union territory,” Mir said in the statement and appealed the government to hold assembly elections as early as possible. He said that the SC and OBC community needs special attention of the government in view of their backwardness and their localities lack development.

Mir said that the Apni Party was committed for the development of Domana assembly constituency as a whole without disparity.

“Assembly elections should be held so that the people’s aspirations can be represented in the government. This time they feel they are being ruled by Delhi directly and they have no say in the law making,” he said in the statement. 

Related News