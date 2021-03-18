Restore statehood, revive political process: Hakeem Yaseen

People’s Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Thursday said that the early restoration of statehood was imperative for reinvigorating the stalled political process in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of PDF issued here said that speaking at a party convention in Khansahib in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Yaseen urged for meaningful Confidence Building measures (CBMs) to instill trust and faith on justice and democratic values among the people.

He said Government of India should earnestly rise to the occasion to respect socio-political urges and aspirations of the people of J&K for bringing peace and tranquility in the region. Yaseen called for the need for restoration of political and democratic process in J&K adding that sooner the statehood to J&K was restored the better it would be in the larger interests of the country.

He said that restoration of democracy was imperative to remove anger and alienation among the people resulting out of post 5th August 2019 situation.

“Unlike other states of the country, J&K was a super-sensitive border state, both strategically as well as socio-politically,” Yaseen said urging New Delhi to win trust and goodwill of the people in the interest of peace and tranquility.

He said that the restoration of democracy and political process by initiating meaningful CBMs was key to bring normalcy, peace and tranquility in the trouble-torn region.

Expressing dismay over the “prevailing disconnect” between the administration and the people, Yaseen said that common people feel completely alienated as they were unable to get their day-to-day problems and grievances redressed.

He demanded that assembly polls should be held in J&K without any further delay so that people could elect their representatives and get their grievances redressed in an appropriate manner.