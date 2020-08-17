Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 18, 2020, 3:01 AM

Restoring 4G internet in 2 districts a joke: CPI-M

Representational Pic

While terming the Centre’s decision to restore 4G internet services in two districts of J&K after more than a year a cruel joke, CPI (M) Monday said the BJP government’s Digital India programme started with much fanfare has come crashing down in the Union Territory.

In a statement, the party said from Supreme Court to the former Lt Governor of J&K, everybody spoke about the need to restore 4G internet services in J&K.

“But restoring it in the two districts on a trial basis is a joke. Is it any favour to the people of Jammu and Kashmir?” the statement said.

It said the curbs on 4G internet continue at a time when the Prime Minister envisioned transforming the nation and creating opportunities for all citizens by harnessing digital technologies through the Digital India initiative.

“It is high time that 4G internet services are restored throughout J&K without any further delay. People, especially students, businessmen, doctors and other professionals are suffering immensely due to the slow internet speed,” the statement said.

