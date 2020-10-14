Restriction on vehicular movement on all Fridays till Nov 30: Traffic Police

In Connection with maintenance of NHW-44, no vehicular movement shall be allowed on NHW-44 on every Friday starting from 16-10-2020 to 30-11-2020. Traffic police J&K has issued advisory in this regard.

Routine advisories with regard to Traffic movement other than Fridays shall be issued on daily basis. Regarding SFs Convoy Movement, Security Forces are advised not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of road maintenance on the days mentioned above the advisory said.

As far as Mughal Road is concerned, only load carriers carrying essential supplies, subject to fair weather and good road condition, shall be allowed on this road on these days. Moreover, no passenger vehicle or pedestrian shall be allowed on Mughal Road during this period. The Traffic police have advised the people not to undertake journey on NHW-44 on these days. In case of any emergency they can contact Traffic control units at Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091), Ramban (9419993745) and Udhampur (8491928625).