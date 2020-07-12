Restrictions imposed in Anantnag

With surge in COVID19 cases, the administration on Sunday decided to impose restrictions in the district.

The order in this regard was issued by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag KK Sidha. “All the shops and business establishments in the district shall remain closed till further orders,” it said.

The order reads the previous order wherein the roaster for operationalisation of shops and business establishments was issued on June 25 stands suspended.

“…it has been noticed there has been a considerable increase in COVID positive cases, and a potential threat of spread of infection through public transport, markets and social gatherings,” the order said.

The order has urged SSP Anantnag to enforce restriction on movement of public transport in the district. The order says the ID cards of the employees and air tickets of the travellers will be considered as passes. “The movement of patients, medical emergencies and ambulances will be ensured,” it added.