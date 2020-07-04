Restrictions in Ganderbal to curb Covid19 spread

The District Magistrate (DM) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal Saturday issued an order for imposition of restrictions under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and under section 144 CrPc in district Ganderbal.

The order has been issued to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and break the transmission chain of the virus.

For operating shops and establishments of the district the schedule and timing has been notified in an order.

As per an order, chemists, medical, milk products, vegetable, fruit, nanwaie (traditional bakers, baby food, mutton, poultry, hotels, restaurants would do home delivery and takeaway only, while pesticides and fertilizers shall operate full day for all days.

Groceries, kiryana, bookshops, stationary, Handicrafts and handlooms shall operate from 09am to 07pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Similarly, hardware, furniture, furnishing, building materials, readymade garments, footwear, electronics, cosmetics, jewelers, repair-workshops, service stations, beauty parlors, saloons, boutiques and others shall operate from 09am to 07pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Order further read that shops mentioned shall be permitted to operate on the schedule and timings having proper arrangements for physical distancing and wearing face masks shall be mandatory.

Besides, shopkeepers are strongly advised to download Aarogya-setu mobile app on their mobile phones and follow the SOP in letter and spirit.

Police authorities, executive magistrates and incident commanders are directed to enforce the restrictions in their respective areas of jurisdiction strictly and any violation of an order by any person shall invite punitive action under the relevant law.