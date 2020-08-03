Restrictions re-imposed in Baramulla, Kupwara amid spike in COVID19 cases

Authorities on Monday re-imposed strict restrictions in twin districts of Baramulla and Kupwara, amid the recent surge in COVID19 cases and death due to the infection.

All shops were closed while main roads as well as link routes had been closed for traffic movement. District Magistrate, Baramulla GN Itoo said in order to strictly implement lockdown, the administration had deployed flying squads and policemen at specific points.

He said Rs 9,500 fine was realised from people found violating lockdown orders. Besides, he said 39 vehicles and 10 motor cycles were also seized across the district. “Five shops were also sealed,” said the District Magistrate.

The administration had on Sunday announced complete lockdown in both urban and rural areas of the district.

“The decision to impose lockdown has been taken in view of persistent rise in COVID19 cases. Accordingly, restrictions in terms of section 34 of Disaster Management Act-2005 shall remain in force in the whole district, whereas all shops shall remain closed. There will be complete restriction on movement of public traffic as well,” reads an order issued by the District Magistrate on Sunday.

While taking strong note of the violation of health advisories and COVID19 SOPs, the administration also appointed duty magistrates at various picnic spots across the district, including Shranz waterfall in Kreeri and Munddaji area of Rafiabad. The duty magistrates have been directed to keep contact with the police authorities in case of any exigency.

Meanwhile, in Kupwara, following the announcement of lockdown from Monday, all shops were closed while traffic was off the road.

The administration had set up nakas at several places across the district so that the violators of lockdown were dealt effectively.