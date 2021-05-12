Restrictions remain in place in Baramulla

Despite relaxation announced by the Baramulla district administration after 4.30 pm on Wednesday, the authorities did not allow any movement or business to commence, resulting in total chaos on roads.

The restriction on peoples’ movement after evening hours created resentment among the locals here who termed the authorities action full of confusion and against their own order.

“I reached Baramulla town at around 5 pm to purchase some essential items, however, authorities did not allow any movement due to which hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians were stranded,” said Firdous Ahmad, a resident of Delina Baramulla.

The Baramulla district magistrate on Tuesday evening ordered that all the essential shops (essentials already permitted) would be allowed to function only from 4.30 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday instead of 6 am to 11 am.

Following the order, their was complete restriction on the movement on Wednesday, however, as restriction time as per Government order was over, the Eid shoppers descended on roads for shopping purpose. However, to their disappointment, the authorities did not allowed any movement and placed barricades on the roads.

“We ventured out of our home as per the Baramulla district magistrates order, however, blanket ban on the movement even during the relaxation time created huge problems to the common people,” said Ghulam Rasool, a local.

However, a video of of an official thrashing some pedestrians went viral, evoking resentment of the locals.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar has sought a report about the viral video.