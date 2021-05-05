Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 2:22 AM

Restrictions to continue in Kupwara

Representational Image
In wake of the rising COVID cases, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din Wednesday ordered that restrictions already in place would continue to remain in force in entire district till further orders.

An official communiqué by the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara reads, “Whereas after assessing the surge in COVID-19 cases and discussions held with health authorities, it is ordered that restrictions already in place shall continue to remain in force in entire district till further orders.”

Kupwara has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases while four deaths have also been reported so far across the district.

