Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: June 26, 2020, 10:49 PM

Resume functioning of all CSCs in Ganderbal: DC

GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: June 26, 2020, 10:49 PM

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal Friday directed for early resumption of all common service centers (CSC) in the district so that people could avail requisite benefits from them.

The DC issued these instructions during a meeting convened with the district manager of CSCs to review their functioning in the district.

Trending News

Hurriyat concerned over exploitation of natural resources in Kashmir

55 ASIs promoted as SIs in Kashmir

Shabir Shah seeks separate cell in Tihar

Naeem Akhtar evicted from govt bungalow

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed the district manger to resume the functioning of all CSCs in the district so that people could register themselves for various welfare schemes like PM-KISSAN, AYUSHMAN BHARAT, PMSYM, PMJDY, etc. and avail other benefits from them.

He said through these centers people could also apply for domicile certificates as CSCs are the access points for delivery and registration of essential public utility services.

The Chief Planning Officer Ganderbal, Anika Mushtaq was also present in the meeting.

Related News