Resume functioning of all CSCs in Ganderbal: DC

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal Friday directed for early resumption of all common service centers (CSC) in the district so that people could avail requisite benefits from them.

The DC issued these instructions during a meeting convened with the district manager of CSCs to review their functioning in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed the district manger to resume the functioning of all CSCs in the district so that people could register themselves for various welfare schemes like PM-KISSAN, AYUSHMAN BHARAT, PMSYM, PMJDY, etc. and avail other benefits from them.

He said through these centers people could also apply for domicile certificates as CSCs are the access points for delivery and registration of essential public utility services.

The Chief Planning Officer Ganderbal, Anika Mushtaq was also present in the meeting.