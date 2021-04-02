Retired officials appeal CS to resolve their pending issues

The retired in-charge Deputy Registrars of the Cooperative Department have sought the intervention of Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Cooperative Department for resolution and settlement of their long pending demands.

According to a statement issued here, the former government officers during a meeting alleged that they have been made to suffer as the Cooperative Department has failed to convene the Departmental Promotions Committee (DPC) meeting with the Public Service Commission (PSC) so that their appointment to the higher post is declared substantive.

They said that PSC for the last more than 15 years failed to convene the DPC without any valid reasons, contrary to the standing Government instructions issued from time to time.

“The seniority of the Officers has been finalized thrice till date in the category of Assistant Registrar Gazetted. The similarly situated colleagues figuring ahead of them in the aforesaid final seniority lists have even been inducted into KAS on their clearance/promotion as Deputy Registrars by DPC/PSC,” they said. “Others who have mostly retired have been placed as in charge Deputy Registrars and its’ equivalent viz District Audit Officers on the strength of different Govt. Orders issued from 2007 onwards.”

“The retired Officers requested the authorities to follow the spirit and intent of the Rules. The Office of the Chief Secretary has already issued instructions to the Recruiting Agencies not to stick to the technicalities and follow a humane approach in the disposal of the long pending problems of the employees,” they said, adding that the long pending issue of the former employees should be brought to its logical conclusion.