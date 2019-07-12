Return of Kashmiri Pandits BJP's priority: Avinash Rai Khanna

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice-President and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna Friday said that the return of Kashmiri Pandits is party’s priority.

Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Khanna said that the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits is BJP’s agenda and they will be rehabilitated soon.

He added that their security and other things will also be taken into the consideration thoroughly. “Return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley is our priority and at present, the steps in this regard are being taken. I cannot set any deadline but it is our priority and BJP will ensure their return.”, BJP’s state general secretary (organization), Ashok Koul reacting to the statement of Hurriyat conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the party would welcome in case they will play role in the return of Kashmiri Pandits. “Let they show anything on the ground and BJP will welcome it,” he said.

Earlier, the Hurriyat conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had said that a panel comprising Ulemas, Traders, civil aociety members and Kashmir Pandits will be constituted to take steps unitedly for the return of Kashmiri Pandits.