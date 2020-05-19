Returnees find 'loopholes' in Covid19 sample collection

The students, workers and others who returned from other states on Tuesday alleged that there were loopholes in COVID19 sample collection in J&K.

Mudabir, a resident of Kulgam who has returned recently from Himachal Pradesh alleged that no proper facilities were provided at Samba where the returnees were “halted for two days”.

“The irony is that our samples were taken at Samba for COVID-19 testing but more than five days have passed and yet the reports are awaited,” said Mudabir.

As of now, Mudabir along with other returnees is in administrative quarantine in a school building in Kulgam. “The arrangements by the management are pathetic. It would have been better to allow returnees to go for home quarantine,” he suggested.

The returnees alleged that the officials misplaced their samples taken four days ago. “We were informed that our test reports are lost and new tests will be done but it has been four days now and no one has come to collect the samples. A positive case was reported in a nearby hostel and no one came until now to sanitize the hotel or even the room,” another resident said.

They complained that the nodal officers appointed to coordinate the inward movement of people and their stay at quarantine facilities were not fully aware about the procedures to be followed.

Advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan who is also over-all in-charge of coronavirus control efforts for Kashmir division said he will look into the matter.