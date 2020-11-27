Revenue deptt asks presiding officers to fix all cases within 15 days

Revenue Department has issued directions to review all administrative actions which have been held-up due to court orders from the last six months in J&K. It asked presiding officers in revenue courts to fix all the cases within the next 15 days.

“The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Kashmir, Commissioner Survey and Land Records, J&K, All Deputy Commissioners, all additional deputy commissioners, all assistant commissioners (revenue), all regional director survey and land records/Tehsildars are impressed upon to review all administrative actions/procedures held upon on account of interim court orders and in case, the court orders are more than six months old, treat them orders as expired and proceed accordingly,” reads the circular issued by the Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Shaleen Kabra.

Kabra has also directed all the presiding officers of revenue courts to fix all the cases during next 15 days and follow the judgements.

Pertinently, the Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs department’s circular of November 25, 2020 which clarified that the validity of stay orders granted by the courts including high court automatically expires after six months unless explicitly extended a fresh.