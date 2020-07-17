Revenue Deptt completes jamabandies of 125 villages in Ganderbal

The Revenue department in North Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday revealed that the department has so far completed the Jamabandies of 125 out of 136 villages of the district.

The information was revealed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal which was held to review the functioning and progress on writing of Jamabandies in the district made by the department.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on completion of jamabandies as per the deadlines communicated, scanning, and digitization of the revenue records.

The meeting was informed that Jamabandies of 125 out of 136 villages of the district are completed besides work on remaining villages is at different stages of completion.

It was further said that more than 2000 online applications for domicile certificates are received in the district, out of which most of the certificates are issued after proper verification.

The establishment of a record room for registration, status of removal of encroachments on state and kahcharai land besides status of issuance of domicile certificate, EWS, SC, ST and Pahari speaking people was also discussed in the meeting.

The DC urged the tehsildars to ensure that certificates should be issued at an earliest so that people may not suffer.

While reviewing the status of removal of encroachments on state and kahchari land, the DC exhorted upon the tehsildars to start massive anti-encroachment drives in their respective tehsils to retrieve the encroached land and same land should be handed over to concerned BDO or Panchayat body through BDCs after proper documentation and statement should be shared with ACR.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner, SDM Kangan, Tehsildars, Naib-Tehsildars, Girdawars and Patwari were present in the meeting.