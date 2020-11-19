Revenue Officers' Association hails govt for promotion of NTs

The government has held the Departmental Promotion Committees (DPC) meetings and cleared promotion orders in respect of 65 Naid Tehsildars after a gap of more than six years.

The delay in holding DPC has deprived hundreds of employees of J&K Revenue Department of the career benefits.

An officer said for the past six years, authorities failed to conduct even a single DPC though as per the norms, such meetings have to be conducted every six months.

The officer said many higher posts have been given to the officers on “look after” basis who otherwise were eligible to get promoted to these vacant posts.

In absence of the DPCs, these officers are supposed to deliver all the responsibilities at the post they are assigned to but without actually getting the benefits of the position, the officer said.

“It means they are not entitled to incentives and other service benefits when they are assigned these posts on look after basis,” said the officer

Another officer said more than 150 Naib Tehsildars were working on “look after” basis as Tehsildars against the vacant posts since 2014.

Of these 152 NTs the cases of only 114 were placed before DPC committee which cleared around 100 NTs for promotion to the post of Tehsildar.

“Even if all 152 Tehsildars are granted promotion still 45 posts of Tehsildar will remain vacant which are being managed as additional charge,” the officer said.

Similarly, more than 300 PSC qualified Girdawar Qanoongos are working as Naib Tehsildars on the “look after” basis when all of them are eligible for promotion to these posts, said the officer.

The aggrieved group of revenue officers said that the objective of timely promotions of employees can be ensured only by holding the DPC meetings.

J&K Revenue Officers Association has hoped that orders for promotion in respect of remaining “look after” Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars will be approved in coming days.