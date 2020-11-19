Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 1:00 AM

Revenue Officers' Association hails govt for promotion of NTs

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 1:00 AM
Representational Pic

The government has held the Departmental Promotion Committees (DPC) meetings and cleared promotion orders in respect of 65 Naid Tehsildars after a gap of more than six years.

The delay in holding DPC has deprived hundreds of employees of J&K Revenue Department of the career benefits.

Trending News
File Photo. Source: Twitter

IED recovered in south Kashmir's Kulgam

File Photo of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

J&K people will teach PAGD a lesson in upcoming DDC polls: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

File Photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

J&K Lt Governor assures parties of smooth campaign for upcoming DDC polls

Relatives, friends and locals attend last rites of Mudasir Ali in Chrar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday. GK Photo

Condolences pour in for senior Greater Kashmir journalist Mudasir Ali; Omar Abdullah remembers him as 'tenacious reporter'

An officer said for the past six years, authorities failed to conduct even a single DPC though as per the norms, such meetings have to be conducted every six months.

The officer said many higher posts have been given to the officers on “look after” basis who otherwise were eligible to get promoted to these vacant posts.

In absence of the DPCs, these officers are supposed to deliver all the responsibilities at the post they are assigned to but without actually getting the benefits of the position, the officer said.

Latest News
Representational Photo

France expresses interests to explore collaboration opportunities in Northeast, J&K

Photo Source: Needpix.com

Smartwatches could help detect COVID-19 before symptoms appear: Study

Representational Photo

Judicial custody of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid extended till November 23

Representational Photo. Source: Flickr

Probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated: SII

“It means they are not entitled to incentives and other service benefits when they are assigned these posts on look after basis,” said the officer

Another officer said more than 150 Naib Tehsildars were working on “look after” basis as Tehsildars against the vacant posts since 2014.

Of these 152 NTs the cases of only 114 were placed before DPC committee which cleared around 100 NTs for promotion to the post of Tehsildar.

“Even if all 152 Tehsildars are granted promotion still 45 posts of Tehsildar will remain vacant which are being managed as additional charge,” the officer said.

Similarly, more than 300 PSC qualified Girdawar Qanoongos are working as Naib Tehsildars on the “look after” basis when all of them are eligible for promotion to these posts, said the officer.

The aggrieved group of revenue officers said that the objective of timely promotions of employees can be ensured only by holding the DPC meetings.

J&K Revenue Officers Association has hoped that orders for promotion in respect of remaining “look after” Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars will be approved in coming days.

Related News