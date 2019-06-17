Revenue official caught red-handed for accepting bribe in Sopore

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Monday caught a revenue official red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

A written complaint was lodged in police station ACB and it was alleged that Naib Tehsildar Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad Wani, demanded the bribe for recording change of title ownership of land from one person to another in revenue records, an ACB spokesperson said.

He said on the basis of the complaint a case was registered in the matter and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a team was constituted which laid a trap, the spokesperson said.

Wani was caught red-handed in his office while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 12,000 from the complainant, he said, that adding investigation into the case is underway.