Kashmir
Press Trust of India
UPDATED: June 17, 2019, 8:13 PM

Revenue official caught red-handed for accepting bribe in Sopore

He said on the basis of the complaint a case was registered in the matter and investigation taken up.
Press Trust of India
UPDATED: June 17, 2019, 8:13 PM
Representative image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Monday caught a revenue official red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

A written complaint was lodged in police station ACB and it was alleged that Naib Tehsildar Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad Wani, demanded the bribe for recording change of title ownership of land from one person to another in revenue records, an ACB spokesperson said.

Trending News

PM Modi calls all party meet to discuss 'one nation, one election'

J&K polls dominate Oppn agenda

89 percent slots vacant in promotion quota|Non-induction ails IAS, IPS and IFS in J&K

SHO injured in Anantnag militant attack dies at AIIMS

He said on the basis of the complaint a case was registered in the matter and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a team was constituted which laid a trap, the spokesperson said.

Wani was caught red-handed in his office while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 12,000 from the complainant, he said, that adding investigation into the case is underway.

Related News