Revenue officials on Covid duty demand special benefits, PPE gear

Revenue officials including Tehsildars, NaibTehsildars, Girdawars and Patwaris of J&K Revenue Deptt serving the special duty for containment of Covid-19 infections have appealed the government to include them in the special benefit scheme on the pattern of medical professionals.

The Secretary of Revenue Officers Working Committee Fayaz Ahmad Baba said that like medical fraternity, the entire revenue community Tehsildars, NaibTehsildars, Girdawars&Patwaris have put ‘service before the self’. “We are on Nakas 24×7 enforcing Covid containment SOP’s, corona curfew, night curfew, conduct mass sampling events, vaccination drives in villages and towns, surveillance activities, contact tracing, Covid burials, manage and maintain micro-containment zones, isolation/quarantine centres in addition to other multifarious duties of magistracy administration and revenue department.”

He further said that “more than of 25% of NaibTehsildars and Tehsildars have turned Covid positive alongwith their families predominantly because of hectic work schedule of Covid related duties. So far 3 NaibTehsildars have died of Covid-19 infection but no special ex-gratia relief benefits have been extended to their families as is done in the case of other front line workers like Doctors etc.”

He stated that they will leave no stone unturned to serve the community to their best capability during these trying circumstances. However, he requested the Govt to consider extending them benefits like special Ex-gratia of Rs 50 Lakh, grant of special incentives with salary, as in the case of medical professionals, extend special insurance cover and provide proper PPE gear and other facilities for safety of one and all.