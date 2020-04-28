Revenue officials unsung heroes in fight against COVID19

Amid the corona pandemic, revenue officials like employees of other essential services are at the forefront in the fight against the deadly disease.

The role of the revenue officials, especially the ones working in red zones has increased manifolds.

Initially, there job was only to collect information about people with travel history.

“We used to track these people and present their travel history, name and age to the administration for further investigation,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, who works as a Patwari in Hajin.

But with the surge in cases in red zones, there was gradual addition to their duties. “Now our duties include maintaining details of new people entering the area, send them to quarantine centres, allot these people rooms and coordinating movement of health care workers. Our duty is also to send suspects for screening and testing,” said another revenue official Mehraj-Ud-Din Dar of Shahgund village.

He spends most of his time in the field duty in the red zone villages. Besides, these revenue officials are also now required to send a report of number of case registered against the restriction violators in the red zones.

All this workload has put a lot of strain on these officials and was affecting their normal life.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Hajin, Ishfaq has had not enough sleep. There have been times when he had no time to go home and had to take a nap in his car, he said.

Dar believes people need to have self discipline and follow personal quarantine concept to avoid spread of the virus.

It is not only people who were giving tough time to revenue officials, but they feel they were been let down by higher authorities also.

Despite being at the forefront in the battle they were not equipped to face the deadly virus.

“We are the first people who enter the house of a COVID19 patient to map their houses. We haven’t so far been provided with PPEs. Performing our duties without having a proper gear makes us more vulnerable in contracting the deadly virus. Despite requesting several times to the authorities concerned nothing has been done,” said Waseem Ahmad Parray, another revenue official.

Parray said the authorities direct the revenue officials to identify and quarantine those coming from outside without thinking about their safety.

“I’m sure they understand that someone among these people could be positive for the infection, yet they put us forward without providing us with the gear,” said Parray.

“We also have to track down suspects who had come in contact with the COVID19 patients. This further enhances our risk of contracting the virus. Not lacing people who are helping to deal with the problem would only worsen the situation instead of improving it,” Parray said.

Mudasir Ahmad, another revenue official said, “We have to collect all details in the area and forward it to the district administration on the daily basis. We collect details like how many positive cases are recorded in respective areas in a single day. We also have to send details of FIRs registered in the area against people violating laws and other details,” said Waseem Parray working, a Patwari in Hajin.

“Amid lockdown where one prefers to stay indoors we are out in the field to sensitize people about the pandemic and trying to help the administration in tracing the COVID19 suspects,” said Fayaz Ahmad another Patwari.