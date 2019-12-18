Revive pristine glory of Sonamarg: HC

The High Court on Tuesday directed exploring the possibility of utilizing the expertise of world renowned professionals to revive the pristine beauty of Sonamarg tourist resort.

In this regard, a Double Bench comprising, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur directed Amicus-Curiae and the government counsels to come up with a report in this regard on December 30, 2019.

The court observed that “the learned Amicus Curiae shall inform the court as to how and which agencies would be best suited for the job and how they could be associated with the process. The learned government counsels shall apprise the court about the bottlenecks in such course, so that a passage is made for the smooth process.”