Rich tributes paid to Prof Agha Ashraf

Rich tributes were paid to renowned educationist Prof Agha Ashraf Ali at a function here.

The event was jointly organised by Agha Shahid Ali Writers Cooperative, Care Kashmir International and Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK).

People from different walks of life paid tributes to Prof Ali who passed away on August 7. Senior advocate Zaffar Shah said Prof Ali’s was a living legend who worked to educate Muslims of Kashmir. “His name should not go unnoticed. The government should name an educational institute of brilliance in his name so that his legacy is honoured,” said Shah.

He suggested to government and heirs of Prof Ali to turn his house into centre of learning, research or museum, whichever they might deem it to be fit. “Our aim should be to keep him alive for future generations to know him,” he said.

The PSAJK while paying tributes Prof Ali said person of his calibre is born once in a century. “He single handedly brought a revolution in educational sector in Kashmir,” said GN Var, President PSAJK. The Association has decided to constitute “Best Teachers Award” in the name of Prof Ali. Several other people also spoke on the occasion.