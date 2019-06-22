Kashmir
Gulzar Bhat
Pulwama,
UPDATED: June 22, 2019, 9:35 AM

Rickshaw driver injured after army allegedly fires at him in Pulwama

An autorickshaw driver suffered injuries after army men allegedly  fired upon him in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district late Friday night.

Reports said that Mohammad Shafi Ganie, a resident of Wahibugh village, was flagged down by army men at a check post near Romishi Nullah at around 11:45 pm. However, Ganaie did not stop and drove past the check post.

They said that the army men immediately opened fire on him, causing injuries in his hand. He was later rushed to Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar for treatment.

Army couldn’t be immediately contacted for a comment.

