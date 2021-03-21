Rights Of Persons With Disability Act, 2016 | Implement expert committee recommendations: Govt directs Social Welfare Department

The J&K government has asked the Social Welfare Department (SWD) to work out the modalities for implementation of the recommendations of the expert committee constituted for the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016.

In an official communication addressed to the Secretary Social Welfare Department, the Under Secretary to J&K government in the General Administration Department (GAD) has said that the department should submit a copy of the report of the expert committee constituted under the Rights of Persons with Disability (RPWD) Act, 2016.

“The report of the committee has been accepted by the competent authority and it has been desired that the Social Welfare Department, in consultation with the General Administration Department, should examine its implementation,” the official communication reads.

The expert committee was constituted in December last year under the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016.

The official document reads that the Social Welfare Department would work out modalities for implementation of the report so that provisions for Horizontal Reservation for Physically Challenged Persons are notified without delay.

“The matter may be treated as most urgent,” the document reads.

The amendments were made in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 by the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) to provide reservations in recruitment to the people belonging to various tribes, schedule castes and other categories.

As per the amendments made in the act, there would be reservation in recruitment for physically-challenged persons for services and posts specified under Section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

According to this, the person with blindness or low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, locomotors disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy besides other disabilities would be given one percent reservation in the recruitment.

While the government is yet to finalise the Horizontal Reservation for Physically Challenged Persons for recruitments, various recruitments in J&K Service Selection Board (SSB) have been halted, leaving the candidates high and dry.

The aspirants who have applied for the post of Panchayat Accountants Assistant (PAA) said that their document verification was completed on January 28.

“But the final selection list has not been issued till date which has left the candidates in distress,” a candidate said.

The candidate said that those falling on the borderline of the result were in a dilemma over their selection in the list.

An official in the SSB said that it would take another month to issue the final selection list as the government had not so far been able to identify posts regarding one percent additional disability included as per the new reservation rules notified vide SO 127.

“Not only the PAA, it is related to any recruitment to be made after coming into force of the new reservation rules notified vide SO 127,” the official said.