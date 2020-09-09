Ring Road Project|Budgam land owners made to suffer: Wani

Chairman, Jammu Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Abdul Qayoom Wani on Wednesday said hundreds of families of Budgam district were suffering as the government was forcibly taking possession of their land for Ring Road project.

In a statement, Wani said farmers were the back bone of J&K economy and need to be respected and heard by the administration.

“But it is unfortunate that one thousand families of farmers of Budgam are suffering as their land is being forcibly acquired for Ring Road project. They were not being allowed by the district administration to meet the LG, Manoj Sinha during his Budgam visit, to raise their genuine issue of forcible land acquisition by the authorities,” Wani said.

Wani said the affected farmers have approached the JKCSF office bearers and apprised them about the indifferent attitude of the district administration.

Wani said JKCSF was committed to raise forcefully voice against any kind of injustice with people of Jammu and Kashmir. He urged upon J&K Chief Secretary to take notice of the grievances of the farmers.