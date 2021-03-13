Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Road collapses in Sopore due to heavy rains

Photo: Ghulam Mohammad/GK

A road to a Sopore village collapsed due to the incessant rains which are also posing a danger to residential houses and a Masjid in the area.

Due to continuous rains, the internal road along the Pohru stream’s bank in Rehmatabad locality of NowporaKalan area of Sopore collapsed.

Locals said that they were living in fear since the past three days after the road passing near their houses collapsed due to continuous rains.

They alleged that whenever there is heavy rain, the road witnesses “sinking and landslides”

but despite the danger it poses to the residents, the government had failed to take any measures.

“Proper barriers should be built on the Pohru stream so that the rain water does not create havoc,” said AamirFarooq, a local.

He said fear had gripped in the entire area and people had started vacating from their houses as they were feeling unsafe in their homes.

The locals appealed the administration to carry out necessary and immediate repairs of the road and resolve their problems.

