Road damaged in 2014 floods still not repaired: RTI Movement

Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement Wednesday appealed Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Budgam to repair a small road stretch in Jabbad village of Surasray block in Budgam district that had been damaged during 2014 floods and not repaired till date.

In a statement issued here, Chairman RTI Movement Raja MuzaffarBhat said that last year an ailing woman from Zilsidara near Jabbad village died when she could not be taken to hospital as the road in the village was blocked.

He said the road was again in shambles and needed immediate repair.

“It is unfortunate that even after 6 years the road continues to be bad as there was massive soil erosion in the area post 2014 floods,” Bhat said in the statement. “For the last 6 years, locals have been urging the district administration Budgam to repair the road. I again request DC Budgam and Chief Engineer PWD, Kashmir to address this burning issue as it will cause a lot of problems for the locals in the coming winter as traffic movement will get completely restricted in the area.”