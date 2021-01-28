Road Safety Month: MVD Kupwara holds Painting Competition

Motor Vehicles Department Kupwara in collaboration with the Education Department today organized a Painting competition at Government Higher Secondary School Drugmulla.

On the occasion, 60 students from different schools of the district participated in the painting competition. The students were asked to make paintings depicting Road Safety rules.

Meanwhile, the ARTO Kupwara, Mukhtar Ahmad said that the objective of holding such competition is to make the young generation well aware about the road safety rules and ethics. He added that the best paintings will be awarded on the culmination of the ongoing Road Safety Month and the department is committed to take such initiatives to uphold the Road Safety etiquettes.

Interaction with officers of the Department of Agriculture appreciated on R-Day.