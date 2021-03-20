Road to peace starts from J&K: Mehbooba

Stating that the road to peace starts from Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said that the overtures of Islamabad need to be reciprocated.

“The way to India-Pakistan peace is J&K and it can’t last long unless and until you address the core issue of Kashmir. It won’t prevail unless you end repression against the people. It won’t be possible till the routes from J&K leading to Pakistan and their part of Kashmir are restored,” Mufti told reporters on the sidelines of her party’s function at Chawalgam here.

Commenting over the remarks of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa asking India to bury the past and move forward, she said, “You might do trade and open all new routes on Wagah border but that won’t guarantee peace.”

Asking New Delhi to reciprocate the repeated peace overtures of Islamabad, the former chief minister said that the government was pushing people to the wall by passing “draconian laws” and imposing property taxes.