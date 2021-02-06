Roadside garbage dumping becomes a menace

People have accused concerned authorities of turning a blind eye towards the menace of dumping garbage on the roadsides in Sopore, which emanate foul smell, attract animals and increase risk of accidents.

The garbage dumps according to the residents hamper the movement of pedestrians as well as traffic. It has also created nuisance in the adjacent areas affecting business and giving headache to residents.

“I have suffered a huge loss in my business because nobody stops here due to heaps of garbage around my restaurant”, said Shafiq Ahmad, an owner at a nearby restaurant. The foul smell emanating from this site drives my customers away, he added.

“The stray dogs breed on this illegal garbage dumping site, On highways it is dangerous, the dogs chase school kids as a result of which accidents occur,” said Jahangir, a shopkeeper.

“We are very disappointed with the government as they are overlooking this grave concern regarding environmental pollution. We cannot open the windows at home due to foul smell emanating from these heaps of garbage,” said Mohamad Ashraf, a local resident. We are named as ‘garbage colony residents’ and it is very unfortunate, he added.

While talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Executive officer, Municipal corporationSopore, Sameer Jan said, “we are trying to identify new sites and planning to construct 12 tin sheds for garbage which would be a permanent solution to these garbage dumping sites in Sopore”.