Robust mechanism in place for redressal of public issues: LG

Lieutenant Governor (LG), GC Murmu Thursday observed that the government has put in place robust mechanism at all levels for redressal of public grievances and carrying out developmental activities.

The LG made the remarks during his visit to Shopian district where he interacted with 17 public delegations and took stock of their demands and issues.

The visit is the latest in the series of regular assessment of developmental needs of people in the districts by the LG.

Earlier, the LG e-inaugurated nine development projects worth Rs 44.72 crore and also laid foundation stones of four projects worth Rs 4877 crore.

While interacting with the delegations, the LG said the government was working on the agenda of equitable development and a proportional allocation of resources has been ensured for welfare of every section of the society.

The process of rapid development has been set in motion with various new projects of public importance being executed to benefit public at large, he said.

The LG observed that the government was taking comprehensive measures by reaching out to people with a prompt public delivery mechanism to resolve their issues and meet their developmental needs.

He asked people to play an important part in development process through their active participation.

He issued on-the-spot directions in respect of the issues projected during the interaction and asked the officers to remove the bottlenecks in a time bound manner.

The LG directed for preparing a comprehensive plan to facilitate the youth of Shopian with augmented sports facilities.

He exhorted upon the officers for early completion of all ongoing developmental works and languishing projects, besides prioritizing local issues and B2V works.

He directed completion of approach road to Mega Fruit Mandi Aglar and construction of protection wall immediately to make the Fruit Mandi functional before upcoming season.

He directed the officers for executing the beautification work of Jamia Masjid Shopian, besides maintaining proper hygiene in and around the religious place.

On the demands projected by former MLC, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas with regard to road connectivity of Shadab Karewa village and macadamization of roads and other developmental works, the LG directed the officers for completion of the said works within time period of two months.

The LG urged the religious and spiritual leaders of the district to aware the people on adopting the necessary precautions with regard to spread of COVID19.

He asked police department to make announcements through their vehicles on daily basis to spread awareness among people and further advised people to follow all COVID related SOPs issued by the government.