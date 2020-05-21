ROC J&K and Ladakh joins 'Governance Now India CISO Virtual Meet 2020'

Registrar of Companies J&K and Ladakh, Haamid Bukhari joined a webinar “Governance Now India CISO virtual meet 2020”.

In this webinar, keynote speakers were senior functionaries from Government of India and State Governments, Chief Security Officers, Senior Police Officers and Digital Risk Officers from different Corporates.

A statement said the purpose was to learn about the opportunities and challenges associated with the issue of work force going digital during Covid 19 pandemic.

“Significant issue was how to ensure security of Critical Information Infrastructure in the organisation and different modalities of work on Internet, Intranet and VPN Services. Different issues were discussed related to IT and cyber security. It is to mention that ROC offices working on MCA21 are one of the successful e-governance projects of Government of India,” said the statement.