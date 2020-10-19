Rohit Kansal visits Kulgam on inaugural day of My Town My Pride

As part of ambitious My Town My Pride (MTMP) programme, which started today, Principal Secretary PDD and Information departments, Rohit Kansal today visited Kulgam and took stock of issues and concerns of the masses for effective redressal.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary said that the main objective of Programme is to reach out to the people at their door steps besides connecting them with the administration for efficient and smooth public service delivery.

He added that active participation of public is instrumental for taking development to next level and empowerment of grass root institutions is main objective of programmes like Back to Village and My Town My Pride.

A large number of people from all wards of municipal council participated in the programme and apprised the principal secretary about various issues and put forth their demands.

Scores of delegations like traders association Kulgam, Simnaniya Trust, Awkaaf Committee and other delegation also put forth their demands before the Principal Secretary.

During a distribution programme table tennis sports equipments, wheel chairs Agro machinery, Paijoo auto, KCC and other sanction letters besides domicile, income and other certificates were distributed among the beneficiaries.

Principal secretary also inspected stalls which were installed by agriculture, horticulture, sheep and animal husbandry, fisheries, Sericulture, Social welfare, banks and other departments to register and aware the beneficiaries about various schemes.