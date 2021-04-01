Role of PRI's imperative in COVID-19 mitigation: DC Kulgam

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today stated that the role of PRIs is imperative in Covid-19 mitigation.

He said this while addressing a meeting of Block Development Council (BDC) members at Mini-Secretariat, here.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC sought cooperation from all stakeholders in the battle against Covid pandemic adding that collective efforts are the only way forward to beat this deadly virus.

He said that the district administration is working day in and day out to tackle the situation of pandemic in the district and in this regard a slew of measures have been put in place to curb the spread of the virus.