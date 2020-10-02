Role of PRIs vital for progress at grassroots: Advisor Farooq Khan

A multitude of development activities today marked beginning of third phase of ambitious ‘Back to Village’ (B2V3) programme in 42 panchayats of Ganderbal district.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan, conducted an exhaustive visit of Ganderbal district to oversee implementation of this pro-people initiative of the government.

Advisor visited Darand and Malchaibagh Panchayat halqas where he interacted with the people and assessed their development requirements and grievances as well. The locals raised several demands regarding their day to day matters pertaining to inadequate water supply, macadamization and renovation of roads, up gradation of schools, better health services and related issues.