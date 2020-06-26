Role of teachers, parents important in fight against drug trafficking: Samoon

Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Friday observed International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

A statement said online discussions and webinars were organized in all districts in which more than 1.5 lakh students and 30,000 teachers were connected from across Kashmir.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary School Education and Skill Development, Asgar Hassan Samoon gave away prizes to the students toppers who participated in the online essay writing and painting competitions organized by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK).

Speaking on the occasion, Samoon emphasized on the need of taking effective measures so that school going children were kept aware about the ill-effects of drugs.

Samoon said the responsibility of breaking the chain of drug trafficking equally lies on shoulders of teachers and parents.

Earlier, Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik gave a detailed presentation on the scenario of substance abuse at global, country and UT level.

He gave an overview of the efforts made by the Directorate in this regard in past one year. He said the Directorate has teacher counsellors in Higher Secondary Schools who have been trained by IMHANS and Psychiatry Department of GMC Srinagar.

He informed the Principal Secretary that the Directorate has constituted counseling cells in all Higher Secondary Schools and plans to widen the canvas to High Schools in near future.

He also informed that in near future the Directorate was going to impart online training to teachers regarding substance abuse awareness.