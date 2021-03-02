Role of youth important for political decision making: NC

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Tuesday said that youth hold the key to future and young people who often find themselves marginalised from mainstream politics and decision making should be given a chance to voice their opinions and play a meaningful role in political decision making.

“Young people consistently demonstrate their willingness and ability to foster positive, lasting change. They also become more likely to demand and defend democracy, and gain a greater sense of belonging. Therefore it is imperative for us to give youth a chance to foster change,” a statement of NC quoted Sagar as saying while addressing a delegation of NC functionaries from Beerwah who called on him at the party’s Nawa-e-Subha head quarters here.

Exhorting visiting functionaries to increase its rows across Jammu and Kashmir, he urged the party functionaries to keep up their public contact and necessitated the need to intensify it to ensure that the roadmap of the party reaches every person in the segment.

Extolling the role of workers, Sagar said that the way party workers had rallied around the party flag was reflective of the deep-rooted trust the party enjoys among the masses, cutting across all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our party has witnessed highs and lows in every decade right from its inception. But with the active support of the people, we were able to surmount all those challenges in an unwaveringly manner,” he said.

The visiting delegation comprising NC, YNC and halqa-level functionaries discussed the party affairs with the NC General Secretary.