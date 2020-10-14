Rollback 'archaic, arbitrary' property tax in J&K: Apni Party

Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir on Wednesday strongly opposed the imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir terming it arbitrary and dictatorial in nature.

According to a statement issued by the part, Mir said that J&K is already reeling under a severe economic depression and levying property tax amid such a scenario is a deliberate attempt to ‘bully its residents.’

“Almost every sphere of public life has been hit hard in J&K during the last three decades of conflict. Now last year’s unprecedented political developments coupled with the current COVID pandemic have crumbled the economic conditions. I don’t see a proper application of mind behind this arbitrary taxation decision which is being thrust upon the people of J&K,” he opined.

Mir said that instead of addressing the economic slowdown, soaring unemployment rate and the lack of avenues for a dignified livelihood for the people of J&K, it is highly unfortunate that the union government seems adding insult to the injury by frequently coming up with such orders.

“Lakhs of people have lost their jobs since August last year; small as well as big businesses have crumbled, and industrial sector is shut and so are the agricultural and horticultural sectors in J&K,” said Mir adding that the new taxes will bankrupt the population.

He termed this decision anti-people and a grave injustice and demanded its immediate rollback by the union government. “All such revenue generation measures must be left to a democratically elected government in J&K. Such hasty decisions are otherwise bound to create further alienation among people,” Mir added.

