Rollback existing Geology and Mining Policy: Apni Party

Apni Party Provincial President Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir Friday reiterated his party’s demand for rollback of the existing Geology and Mining Policy in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a news conference at the party’s Srinagar office, Mir said that to get rid of the existing anti-people Geology and Mining Policy, Apni Party had decided to stage a peaceful protest at district headquarters across Kashmir and Jammu on Saturday.

Highlighting the lacunas in the existing mining policy, Mir said it was because of the present policy that there was an acute shortage of construction material in J&K.

“The shortage and illegal mining has not only led to skyrocketing prices of construction material like sand, stones, gravel and aggregate but it has significantly halted the construction works including the government’s prestigious developmental projects,” he said.

Mir said that earlier there would be no e-auction of minor mineral blocks in J&K and lakhs of families associated with the mining sector used to sustain their livelihood.

“Now the non-residents of J&K have been allowed to participate in the e-auctioning process which was carried out in a clandestine manner. It seems that the locals associated with this sector were kept out of e-auction that was done at a time when the internet services were shut in J&K,” he said.

Mir said that not only prices of raw material had skyrocketed but the livelihood of lakhs of families was severely affected.