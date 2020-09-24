'Roshni scam': HC reserves decision on plea seeking CBI probe

The High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on a Public Interest Litigation, seeking a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged Roshni land scam in J&K.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal reserved the judgment after hearing the parties through their counsels.

In March this year the High Court had said it would look into the plea for a probe by CBI into “scam” after perusal of status reports to be filed by various government functionaries.

The Court had termed as “shocking” the state of affairs in the manner in which the land encroachers in Jammu and Kashmir had become owners of large trenches of public land through Roshni scheme.

Advocate Ankur Sharma submitted there was much delay in the investigation for the last six years and the time was ripe for handing over the case to the CBI for investigation.

Advocate SS Ahmed drew attention of the Court towards various interim orders wherein the Court has expressed its dismay over delay by Deputy Commissioners of six districts for handing over of records to the State Vigilance Organization which has been replaced now by ACB.