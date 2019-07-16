Rotavirus vaccines important step for wellbeing of children: Atal Dulloo

State Level Workshop for introduction of Rotavirus Vaccine was organized at Banquet Hall, here

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, AtalDulloo was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Financial Commissioner said India’s decision to introduce the rotavirus vaccines as part of its routine program marks an immensely important step for the health and wellbeing of the country’s children. He said that Rotavirus kills approximately 453000 children of less than five years of age globally every year and is a major threat to the health of children across the WHO South-East Asia Region. “Every year, approximately 127 000 children aged less than five years die of the disease in the SEA Region, around 98000 of whom are in India,” he said.

The workshop was attended by Dr. Arun Sharma Director Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization J&K, Bhupinder Kumar MD NHM J&K , DrKunzes Dolma Director Health Services Kashmir, Head of the Department Paediatrics GMC Srinagar, Dr. Muzaffar Jan, Head of Department Social & Preventive Medicine GMC Srinagar , Dr. Mohammad Saleem Khan and other officers.

The workshop was also attended by HOD and Faculty members from GMC associated Hospitals of Kashmir Division, Chief Medical Officers, Deputy Chief Medical Officers, District Immunization Officers, District Mass Media and Education Officers and other officials of the department.

DrArun Sharma Director Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization J&K while speaking on the occasion said a series of trainings will be conducted in all districts and blocks and every field level worker will be trained for Rota vaccine introduction before the launch. State Immunization Officer, J&K Dr. QaziHaroon said that there is a need for Social mobilization, Advocacy and robust IEC for making any campaign or new vaccine launch successful. He informed that the State is receiving one lakh doses of Rotavirus vaccine, 50000 each for Jammu & Kashmir. He also said that the State has excellent and adequate cold chain facility for storage of vaccines and the State is ready for its launch.