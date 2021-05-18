'Routine delay' in COVID screening irks Gurez travellers

The commuters moving towards Gurez valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are alleging that “routine delay” of sampling teams was irking them as they are forced to wait long hours on the road.

The locals told Greater Kashmir that the medical teams reach the station after noon, forcing travellers to stop for hours for screening before they are allowed to proceed towards the valley.

According to the locals, the team is stationed near Lalqila at Pethkoot village on the Gurez-Bandipora road and has been there ever since the COVID-19 second wave hit the valley.

“I was stuck at the checkpoint since morning as I had to wait for the team to arrive and the team arrived after 11:30 am,” said Shakeel Ahmad, a commuter.

Locals said that they plan the travel after testing negative but the officials in the district have advised both vaccines and PTPCR tests for the Gurez commuters.

“I have already done my tests and had my report with me too, but had to unnecessarily wait for the screening team to arrive,” Ahmad said.

With COVID curfew also in place, the travellers are also required to acquire movement passes before heading to the valley.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Nodal Officer COVID control, MehrajWani said that the teams remain on the road during the day when the movement is allowed.

He said that they were ensuring that no COVID positive enters the valley by conducting RAT tests and also PTPCR of suspected cases near Lalqila, while the same procedure was repeated near Kanzalwan village.

Wani said that the travellers are advised to get tests done a day before to avoid unnecessarily screening.

However, he said that the teams are being placed from 11:30 am or 12 noon for RAT and PTPCR tests.