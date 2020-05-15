Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 15, 2020, 11:02 PM

Routine non-COVID19 patients our priority: DHSK

Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 15, 2020, 11:02 PM

Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Sumir Mattoo today said that routine patients were being catered to with priority across hospitals and health centers of Kashmir.

“As COVID19 SOPs and protocols are being adhered to in letter and spirit  in Kashmir Division , routine non-COVID19 patient care is our top most priority,” Dr Mattoo said. He said DHSK has cardiac, neurology, nephrology, gynae and obstetrics, orthopaedics , ENT  and other specialities working round the clock. “Our hospitals ease out hundreds of patients attending our routine OPD s everyday,” he said.

“Around 6 lakh patients have been examined in last month despite lockdown and restrictions,” said Dr Mattoo.

“In April 2559 LSCS surgeries were performed, 995 normal deliveries were also conducted in different hospitals of Kashmir division . Over  2770 minor and major surgeries have been performed by DHSK doctors last month.”

Dr Mattoo said 10518 PPE Kits, 20162 N 95 Masks, 2 lakh triple layer masks, 32000 hand sanitizers, 5000 gloves and other logistics to districts had been supplied to frontline warriors.

