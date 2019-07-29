Kashmir, Latest News
RPF officer who issued letter about 'deteriorating' Kashmir situation transferred: Sources

he Railway Protection Force (RPF) official in Budgam who had issued a controversial letter about “deteriorating situation” in Jammu and Kashmir has been transferred, sources said on Monday.

In the letter, RPF Assistant Security Commissioner (Budgam) Sudesh Nugyal asked employees to stock ration for at least four months, store drinking water for seven days and fill vehicles fully to deal with the issue of law and order for a long period as there is a “forecast of deteriorating situation” in Kashmir.

 “The officer who had issued the order has been transferred,” a source close to the developments told PTI.

 The letter created a flutter and was shared widely on social media, including by former chief minister Omar Abdullah who questioned the motive behind such a missive.  The railways, however, clarified that the communication had no basis and the official had no authority to issue it.

