Rs 1.32 Crore Unspent Under IAY Scheme|CAG censures RDD for mismanagement of funds

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has censured the J&K’s Rural Development Department (RDD) for the mismanagement of funds in under the erstwhile Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSC)-Indira AwaasYojana (IAY).

The CAG report said the department retained the funds worth Rs 1.32 crore which were unspent under the erstwhile Indira AwaasYojana (IAY) scheme.

“The funds were kept in 22 bank accounts after the closure of the scheme in 2016-17,” the report said.

The CAG report said the funds were required to be utilised under the scheme by allocating the unspent amount among existing beneficiaries for completion of the houses.

The CAG report further stated that the IAY scheme was restructured as PradhanMantriAwasYojanaGramin (PMAY-G) in the year 2016-17 and the disbursement of assistance to the beneficiaries at the block level was changed to a centralised payment disbursement system by adopting of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

“Audit noticed in February 2019 that 17 DDOs of the Rural Development Department had retained the unspent IAY funds,” the report said.

The CAG has asked the RDD to take immediate action to liquidate the balances in the bank accounts by funding incomplete houses under IAY for completion.

“In the event of the non requirement of funds for completion of incomplete houses under IAY, the same may be utilised under PMAY or surrendered to the GoI as the case may be,” the report said.

The CAG has also censured the RDD for not depositing statutory deduction of income tax and good and service tax worth Rs 20.56 lakhs to the concerned departments.

The report said the amount was deducted from contractors and suppliers but was not deposited by more than 15 Block Development Officers (BDOs) to the concerned departments over a period of more than three months to three years.

The report said one of the BDOs attributed non-remittance of tax deducted at source to delay in issuance of tax deduction number by the J&K’s taxes department and non-furnishing of GST number by contractors and mates.

“But the replies are not acceptable as non-remittance of the amount into government accounts deducted on account of statutory deductions was in contravention of prescribed rules and has led to accumulation of balance in the bank accounts of these BDOs,” the CAG report said.